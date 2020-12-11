Police try to apprehend Armenian political party member, use force against him

During the protest demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan at France Square in Yerevan, police tried to apprehend member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan and used force against him.
One of the protesters said the following through a loudspeaker: “The actions of the police are unlawful, don’t repress demonstrators.”
Police started apprehending the participants of the protest, and one of the citizens started feeling bad after the clash with police officers.
Citizens are holding protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in different parts of Yerevan, and they marched to France Square through a “dignity march”, chanting “Nikol Traitor”.
Police officers have apprehended several protesters.