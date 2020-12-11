Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

The major issue, that is, the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh, is not stated in the statement signed on November 9. In its statements made after the signing of the statement, Russia’s leadership stated that the issue remains unresolved and may be considered in the future. This is what Edward Nalbandian, Armenia’s ex-foreign minister from 2008 to 2018, said during today’s discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
According to him, this is a very major issue and was considered in different phases of the negotiations, including the negotiations in Kazan.
“What is very important is the extent to which the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will be able to continue the negotiations over the temporary status. What will happen to Nagorno-Karabakh? How will it be governed? According to all the working documents considered by the parties, this is a major point which prescribed that in the period of temporary status, Nagorno-Karabakh will establish all the branches of power, the law-enforcement system and will have the opportunity for foreign relations. In addition, in this period, Nagorno-Karabakh may have the right to join international organizations, if the interim status doesn’t disturb this, and will have the opportunity to receive direct foreign investments, enter foreign markets and receive direct economic and humanitarian assistance. The most important thing is the security issue in the course of the temporary status,” he said.