Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation shut down Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road
Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation shut down Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today a group of citizens shut down the Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road with the demand for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

Earlier, several streets of Yerevan and the Sevan-Yerevan highway had also been shut down. Currently, citizens are holding a march in Yerevan. During the march, Pashinyan’s opponents are calling on citizens to join them and demand his resignation. They accuse Nikol Pashinyan of treason for the document that he signed along with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9.

They are chanting “Armenia Without Nikol”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
