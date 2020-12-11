News
Participants of demonstration applaud Armenian police officers protecting government building
Participants of demonstration applaud Armenian police officers protecting government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Erdogan and Aliyev are sneering and saying that Yerevan, Sevan, Zangezur and Syunik are their lands, Nikol, say something, and if you can’t, resign. This is what secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Abovyan declared during today’s protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In his turn, leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan called on everyone to applaud the police officers performing their duties in front of the government building. “Police officers, officers of the National Security Service and the Ministry of Defense can’t serve such treacherous authorities,” Vanetsyan said, after which all the attendees started chanting “a police officer is one of us”.

The thousands of citizens continued their march after standing in front of the government building for a few minutes.
This text available in   Հայերեն
