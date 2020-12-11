Attorney: Criminal case to be initiated regarding border crossing ban on Armenia ex-deputy PM

A criminal case will be launched in regard to the border crossing ban on former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan, the latter’s attorney Erik Alexanyan reported.
Today the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan granted the applicant’s appeal and overturned the investigator’s decision on rejecting initiation of the criminal case and the prosecutor’s decision on confirming its lawfulness.
As reported earlier, the Special Investigation Service had rejected initiation of the criminal case, citing the requirements in Decision N 884-N of the Government of Armenia, according to which police officers acted within the limits of their official powers prescribed by certain sub-legislative acts by not letting Armen Gevorgyan leave Armenia, but by referring only to the sub-legislative act, the right of a person to freedom of movement can’t be restricted.