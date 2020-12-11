News
Parliament deputy speaker meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, discusses safe return of captives
Parliament deputy speaker meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, discusses safe return of captives
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan today met with UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp.

Greeting the guest in parliament, Enfiajyan expressed gratitude to the UN House for the humanitarian aid provided to Armenia during the crisis due to the coronavirus, as well as during and after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh with Turkey’s support.

Enfiajyan stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is often presented as a territorial dispute, but it is actually a struggle for self-determination and a matter of exercise of human rights and, in this context, he attached importance to the format of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The parliament’s deputy speaker underscored the UN’s active participation in the safe and dignified return of captives, which has become a primary objective for Armenia. He also attached importance to the fight against vandalism in Artsakh.

Sharp stated that the UN House in Armenia is working in different directions and touched upon the violation of human rights, the use of illegal weapons and cluster bombs and the fact-finding activities, as well as the humanitarian aid provided to Artsakh. Sharp said the UN will continue its mission and attached importance to the deepening of cooperation between the UN and the National Assembly of Armenia.
Հայերեն
