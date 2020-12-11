NEWS.am daily digest, 11.12.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 11.12.2020:

SOLDIER DIES

Armenian soldier has died in a car accident on the Yerevan-Sevan road.

The investigation is underway to clarify the details.

Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family, relatives, and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.

BORDER ILLEGALLY CROSSED

A criminal case has been initiated against an Azerbaijani citizen who illegally crossed the Armenian border.

The detainee has the status of a suspect, the National Security Service reported.

Earlier, Armenian News - NEWS.am reported that an Azerbaijani has been noticed in the border village of Berdavan, Tavush province of Armenia.

CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE

Civil disobedience acts kicked off in Yerevan on Friday as people are still demanding Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

Later, Yerevan residents were holding protests called 'March of Dignity'.

According to the opposition, police in downtown Yerevan were repressing the demonstrators.

Some police officers started apprehending protesters and pushed and shoved a girl, after which one of the demonstrators urged the police to let her go.

Meanwhile, two protesters were transferred to Yerevan hospital.

One of the citizens has a craniocerebral injury, and the other is a police officer who has an injury in the upper extremity.

During the protest, police officers have also apprehended a representative of the Supreme Body of the ARF-D political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who was chanting “Nikol traitor”.

ALIYEV STATEMENT

PM spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan touched upon the statements that Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan made in Baku.

“Speaking about claims on the territories of Armenia seriously jeopardizes Azerbaijan’s willingness to establish peace and puts regional peace and security at risk in a targeted manner,” she said. “These statements are making international recognition of the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination more than current and serve as a way to prevent the new genocidal ambitions of Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh.”

EXCHANGE RATE

The US Dollar exchange rate is rising in Armenia.

It reached AMD 520.62 /$1 on Friday.

This is up by AMD 1.85 from Thursday, the Central Bank press office reported.