Zatulin: People of Artsakh have right to self-determination, Baku's violation of status-quo is bad example
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The people of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has the right to self-determination, taking into consideration the fact that Azerbaijan wasn’t controlling the region of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast. This is what First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, European Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin said during today’s discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Zatulin stated that Turkey and Azerbaijan are mainly responsible for launching military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The one that violated the status-quo and agreements (Azerbaijan) has become the beneficiary as a result of the conflict. This sets a very bad example that may be referred to in different cases and through different parties. There are currently people who wish to wage a war in Donbas, tension is being noticed in Moldova and Transdnester,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
