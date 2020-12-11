Zatulin: Parade in Baku is attempt to humiliate not only Armenia and Armenians, but also Russia

The parade held in Baku yesterday was an insult and an attempt to humiliate not only Armenia and the Armenian people, but also Armenia’s ally Russia. This is what First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Affairs, European Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin said during today’s discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
According to him, the Azerbaijani president’s comparisons of the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the Great Patriotic War and the fight against Fascism are phony and offensive and worthy of condemnation.
“Russia understands that the well-known signed agreement is not the final resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since it doesn’t state anything about the status of the remaining part of Nagorno-Karabakh. I categorically consider negotiations through force impossible. I hope this doesn’t happen after Russia’s entry into Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev understands that his statements on Zangezur, Yerevan and Sevan “belonging” to Azerbaijan are a provocation,” the deputy said.
“Aliyev’s claims are unrealistic. The propagandistic statements about Christian churches in Azerbaijan or the 20,000 Armenians living in Turkey are always criticized. Those 20,000 Armenians who supposedly live and prosper in Turkey would have been more in number, if there was no genocide,” he added.