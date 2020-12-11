Mikayel Minasyan's sensational disclosure: Nikol Pashinyan was offered $5 bln for 7 regions of Artsakh in Dubai

A top official of Nikol Pashinyan’s cabinet was offered $5,000,000,000 for the 7 regions of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in Dubai. This is what former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan said in the second part of his “Requiem” series on Facebook.

“The most common question is whether Nikol Pashinyan was made the same offer that Serzh Sargsyan had declined. Thousands of people have asked me this question, and today I can surely say that yes, Nikol Pashinyan was made that offer. In October 2018, in the lobby of a five-star hotel in Dubai, a top official of Nikol Pashinyan’s cabinet received the offer from a top official of the Azerbaijani government who, presenting himself as a representative of Ilham Aliyev, transferred a confidential letter for Pashinyan. The content of the letter was the following: The government of Azerbaijan is ready to grant $5,000,000,000 through purely European funds that are in no way associated with Azerbaijan. This is $5,000,000,000 for 7 regions (5+2). Pashinyan received the offer in October 2018. Aliyev, his messenger, Pashinyan’s representative, Nikol and Anna Hakobyan know about this, and now all of us know about it.

I found out about this in the middle of the war when I was sincerely trying to understand why Nikol Pashinyan is handing Artsakh. I also found out about this from active and top officers of the Armed Forces of Armenia. I know there was a short meeting during which the top official who had received the letter, said this was a case of state treason. You might ask me if Nikol Pashinyan had accepted the offer. Frankly, I don’t know what Nikol Pashinyan said, but we all know what Nikol Pashinyan did. By reinterpreting the 44 days of the war, I can surely claim the following: Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan accepted Ilham Aliyev’s offer and sold the homeland and betrayed the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. They are the enemies and traitors of the Armenian people. I call on and ask Nikol Pashinyan to confirm or refute this and say that I am lying. However, before refuting, Nikol Pashinyan should remember that there are people who know, there are people who have received, there are people who have transferred and there are people who know the content of the letter,” Mikayel Minasyan said.