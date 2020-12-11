Kazimirov: Baku had initially expressed willingness to sign ceasefire agreement with Nagorno-Karabakh

In 1994, Azerbaijan initially expressed willingness to sign a ceasefire with Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what former Russia Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Vladimir Kazimirov said during today’s discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Kazimirov recalled that on May 9, 1994 Aliyev assigned the defense minister to sign a ceasefire agreement with Nagorno-Karabakh, after which the President of Azerbaijan demanded to work on engaging Yerevan in the establishment of ceasefire as well.
“Surprisingly, Armenia agreed, and this is how the trilateral ceasefire agreement was reached. Moscow was the first to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as a party to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but this didn’t mean recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence. One thing was for sure — Nagorno-Karabakh was a party to the conflict. It was also recognized as a party to the conflict during the OSCE Summit in Budapest,” Kazimirov said.
According to him, at the outset of the conflict in the 1990s, Tehran wanted to play the role of an intermediary, but refused to carry out the mission after the Armenians seized Shushi.