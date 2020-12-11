Iran's ex-Ambassador to Azerbaijan advises Baku to dodge Ankara

Former Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakain has advised Baku to dodge Ankara after Tehran’s criticism of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, RIA Novosti reported.
“By reading poetic lines, Erdogan showed that he has no knowledge of history and geography, raised the issue of separation of Azerbaijani regions from Iran and questioned the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. With its friendship, Ankara is providing ‘lip service’ to Baku. Baku needs to dodge Ankara,” the ex-Ambassador tweeted.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on Friday called Turkey’s Ambassador due to the poem that Erdogan cited during the military parade in Baku. In the poem, Erdogan recalled Araks River, a part of which passes through the Iran-Azerbaijan border and which, as Erdogan cited, “they have separated”, something that could have been the reason for Tehran’s discontent.