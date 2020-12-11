Armenia defense minister visits Central Clinical Military Hospital, grants awards to soldiers

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today visited the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, as reported the Ministry of Defense.
The Hospital’s medical personnel told the minister about the medical aid being provided to the servicemen and reservists who were wounded during hostilities. The defense minister thanked the medical personnel for carrying out their mission with honor.
Harutyunyan toured the units, talked to the servicemen and wished them speedy recovery, as well as granted departmental awards to the soldiers who had fought heroically during the war.
During a meeting with the heads of the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces and the Central Clinical Military Hospital, the defense minister discussed the operations of the Military-Medical Department during the war and assigned to organize the future activities.