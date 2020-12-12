News
Saturday
December 12
News
Saturday
December 12
Armenian newspaper: Pashinyan has decided to change National Security Service director again
Armenian newspaper: Pashinyan has decided to change National Security Service director again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

“Hraparak” Armenian newspaper writes the following: “According to our information, Nikol Pashinyan recently called representatives of power structures and directly asked them if they were with him or not. The police chief said he definitely was, while the director of the National Security Service and the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces made some comments about law and lawfulness, after which the Prime Minister was discontent and decided to replace the director of the National Security Service with someone who will be unconditionally dedicated to him.

We were told that an offer was made to appoint Gagik Jhangiryan, Armenia’s former military prosecutor and an in-law of Khachatur Sukiasyan. However, Jhangiryan refused and particularly stated the following: “I won’t assume office in a ‘sinking ship’.”

We contacted Gagik Jhangiryan. “No, there is no such offer, I have no comment,” he said and hung up.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
