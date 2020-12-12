Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh equip observation posts with fortification structures

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have equipped their observation posts with fortification structures, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
“Russian peacekeepers have equipped the observation posts with Blokpost fortification structures that will protect the servicemen from rifles and debris and will allow them to conduct circular observation in the surrounding area,” the press release reads.
The press release also states that the infrastructure of the observation post includes two modules for residency, a bloc-module for preparing meals, as well as a transport-technological bloc-module with constant electricity. All the modules contain domestic appliances, electrical appliances, a heating system and air conditioning.