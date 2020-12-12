Armenia confirms 995 new coronavirus cases, 17 die from COVID-19

Today as of 11:00 Armenia has reported 995 new coronavirus cases, and there are a total of 147,312 cases, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia reported.
A total of 545,240 tests have been conducted (2,846 new tests in the past day); 19714 patients are currently under treatment (number has decreased by 1,047 persons in the past day).
Based on the latest statistics, 124,521 patients have recovered (1,047 in the past day).
In one day, 17 patients have died from the coronavirus (total number of deaths: 2,462).