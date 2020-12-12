Legendary Armenian army commander Nerses Yeghoyan dies

The most remarkable head of Fedayins (freedom fighters) in Armenia’s Artik region, legendary commander of the “Mantagh regiment” Nerses Yeghoyan (Batyan) has passed away. This is what leader of the Green Future environmental movement Vahagn Varagyan posted on his Facebook page.
Varagyan particularly stated the following: “Colonel Yeghoyan participated in the liberation of Artsakh, starting from Araks until Omar, after which he dedicated himself to army construction and was head of the department for physical training. The legendary commander and his family served the homeland. His son, Lieutenant Beniamin (Monte) Yeghoyan died while defending Mekhakavan during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.
The Colonel will always be remembered.”