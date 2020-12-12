Azerbaijan attempts to attack in direction of southern position of Artsakh Defense Army, 3 reservists wounded

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has issued the following press release:
“The news reported by Azerbaijan presses that Armenian forces allegedly made an armed provocation in the sector of Hadrut and injured an Azerbaijani serviceman doesn’t correspond to reality.
In reality, on December 11 at around 8:40 p.m. the adversary attempted to attack in the direction of one of the military posts of the Defense Army stationed in the southern direction. Three reservists received firearm injuries of varying degrees after the shootings, but their lives aren’t at risk.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.”