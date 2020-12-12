Bright Armenia opposition party leader issues statement

Leader of Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan has issued a statement on the foundation of the political party.

The statement reads as follows:

“This is exactly how the constituent congress of the Bright Armenia Party began exactly five years ago. In my speech at the congress, I declared that the bad political system is the one to blame for all the problems in Armenia and that Bright Armenia Party is being established to turn the bad political system into a good one by disseminating a new political culture, domestic political tolerance and orientation towards the state.

Five years ago, I stated that the political system is polychromatic and that dividing the sides into black and white is something that will lead to failure.

Few people listened to us, and this is also the reason why the country is currently facing a deep crisis. We are trying to find ways and solutions to get the country out of this situation.

Thus, I congratulate my fellow partisans and our supporters on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the establishment of Bright Armenia Party. I assure you that we will do everything we can to get out of this situation and that we will all become more united and stronger.

P.S.: We are all obviously in mourning, and so there will not be any celebration this year.”