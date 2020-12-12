Karabakh ex-MP Ruslan Israelyan confirms that he had talk with Arayik Haroutyunyan

Yes, I was the one who talked to Arayik Haroutyunyan, but I don’t know who recorded the conversation. I have nothing more to add to what you have heard. This is what former deputy of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), freedom fighter Ruslan Israelyan told Pastinfo newspaper.

Yesterday another sensational audio recording was disseminated on Telegram channels, and this time it was a telephone conversation between President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan and former deputy of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ruslan Israelyan during which the latter complained that it had already been ten days since he asked Armenia for help, but was still waiting for a reply.

Israelyan told Pastinfo that the telephone conversation was held on November 6 or 7. Asked if he believes there is any intention to make the conversation public, Israelyan said there might be.