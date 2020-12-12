Armenian Azerologist states three questions that people of Armenia should ask themselves

Armenian Azerologist Anzhela Elibegova posted the following on her Facebook page:
“If we Armenians had statehood and a healthy society, everyone should have been concerned about three questions.
1. Why are the real numbers and names of victims, wounded, missing persons and captives being concealed?
2. Why hasn’t a criminal case been initiated against high-ranking officials after the consecutive sensational disclosures? These are all de facto reports on crime.
3. Why are there still people in Armenia who defend state treason and can we really build the future of Armenia with them?”