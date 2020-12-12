Artak Tovmasyan: Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents' bravado during military parade in Baku is illogical

Founder of Tovmasyan Charity Foundation Artak Tovmasyan, who has decided to establish a political party, posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The bravado of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey during the military parade in Baku, by which they were trying to stage victory over Armenia and the Armenian army, is illogical.

The Armenian Army wasn’t defeated. It fought and resisted heroically, but Nikol Pashinyan, who is ruling Armenia, handed the territories (defended at the price of bloodshed) to the enemy after a conspiratorial capitulation document signed at night.

Consequently, the military parade is a record of the weakness of diplomatic thought, disgraceful management and treachery of Nikol Pashinyan and the authorities of Armenia, not the defeat of the Armenian army and the Armenian people.

Every hour of their power in Armenia will lead to more embarrassing failures abroad and in the country. Consequently, it is necessary to establish a new National Assembly through snap elections and form a government comprising professionals with flawless biographies as soon as possible; the new National Assembly and government will consolidate the potential of all Armenians and help create a state with a new quality and with which nobody will ever be able to talk with threats and blackmail.”