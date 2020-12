Police Major, Head of the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Police of Armenia in Kapan and veteran of the second Artsakh war Davit Martirosyan posted on his Facebook page that he has listened to his inner voice and has also decided to join other fellow police officers and submit his resignation letter.

Martirosyan added that even though this is a difficult decision for him, he is doing it not only for himself, but also for all Armenians and the Armenian state.