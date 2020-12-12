Plaque commemorating deceased Russian pilots unveiled in Armenia's Yeraskh

Today a plaque commemorating deceased Russian pilots was unveiled to the sounds of the Armenian and Russian national anthems in Yeraskh, Armenia.

A memorial of the friendship between the Armenian and Russian nations will also be built in Yeraskh.

As reported earlier, on November 9 at 6:39 p.m. the Ararat Regional Crisis Management Center of Armenia received an alarm according to which a Russian helicopter had fallen into a gorge (located in the sector of the road leading from Yeraskh village to Paruyr Sevak village) and flared up.

It was established that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been destroyed and 2 pilots had died.