Armenia National Security Service conducting search in apartment of ex-nature protection minister

The National Security Service of Armenia is conducting a search in the apartment of former Minister of Nature Protection Vardan Ayvazyan, Ayvazyan’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan reported on his Facebook page.

“Breaking news for the media

The anguish of mind and toolkit of the authorities

Right now, in order to give another 100 meters of territory to the Turks, the authorities, namely the National Security Service, are conducting a search in the apartment of former Minister of Nature Protection Vardan Ayvazyan with the hope to silence those who are speaking out against the conspiracy.

It won’t work, they won’t keep silent…”