Advisor to Karabakh ex-President: Necessary arrangements needed for defense on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Advisor to the former President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Tigran Abrahamyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“On a few occasions, I have stated that necessary arrangements need to be made for protection/defense of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, even if the line of contact is to be protected or defended by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation.

All security issues won’t be solved by only patrol officers or service at major intersections.

The example is yesterday’s incident. According to the press release of the Defense Army of Artsakh, on December 11, the adversary attempted to attack in the direction of one of the military posts of the Defense Army stationed in the southern direction, and as a result of the shootings, three reservists received firearm injuries of varying degrees.

These are issues that imply rapid solutions.”