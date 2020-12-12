News
National Security Service conducting search in territorial office of Republican Party of Armenia
National Security Service conducting search in territorial office of Republican Party of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to hraparak.am, officers of the National Security Service of Armenia are currently at the office of the territorial organization of the Republican Party of Armenia in Charentsavan.

The officers, who wished to remain anonymous, said they have permission from the court to conduct investigative actions in the premises and conduct a search in the office. From what hraparak.am’s correspondents understood, the officers were conducting a search to see if the political party’s office is organizing massive disturbances.

The search is underway, and details will be reported after it is over.
