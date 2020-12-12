Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Ural cars with Azerbaijani license plates were escorted by Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers

Yesterday the Ural vehicles with Azerbaijani license plate numbers were escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers. This is what Mayor of Armenia’s Goris Arush Arushanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the vehicles were being transferred to borderline regions through Goris in order to remove bodies.
“The vehicles were escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, within the scope of the exchange of bodies. We returned our bodies, and the Azerbaijanis were removing bodies of Azerbaijanis,” the mayor said.
Yesterday a video showing Ural vehicles with Azerbaijani license plate numbers moving in Goris was posted on the Internet.