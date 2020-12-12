Russia to send about 1200 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian Ministry of Emergencies will send about 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh by rail, TASS reported.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry will send 54 wagons with humanitarian aid to the civilian population to Nagorno-Karabakh. The dispatch will be carried out from eight cities of Russia. The cargo includes building materials, power plants, fire tankers and household items. A total of about 1,200 tons.
Delivery of humanitarian aid is carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Russian President and government.