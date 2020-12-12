News
Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Karabakh
Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation in the region, TASS reported referring to the Russian defense ministry.

The Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces continues to carry out tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. At twenty-three observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime.  On December 11, one case of violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded in the Hadrut region.

Earlier on Saturday, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced the beginning of Azerbaijan's offensive operations in the south of Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
