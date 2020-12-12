News
Artsakh Ombudsman meets Canadian parliamentarians
Artsakh Ombudsman meets Canadian parliamentarians
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan took part in the online meeting-discussion of the Canada-Artsakh and Canada-Armenia friendship groups of the Canadian parliament, organized in the parliament on the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Canada.

The Ombudsman presented to the parliamentarians the cases of attacks on the peaceful population of Artsakh, infrastructure, war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, terrorist groups, as well as the inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and the bodies of soldiers killed during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression from September 27 to November 9, 2020.

Artak Beglaryan noted that Canada should take practical steps to punish the criminal behavior of Azerbaijan and Turkey and prevent new crimes, citing the ban on the sale of parts of specific types of weapons as a positive example.

Issues related to the current humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the needs of displaced and homeless persons, the return of Armenian prisoners and the exchange of bodies of the dead were discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
