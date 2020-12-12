OSCE MG Co-Chairs ready to look for options for resolving Karabakh conflict taking into account will of parties

Artsakh Ombudsman meets Canadian parliamentarians

Russian peacekeepers demand compliance with ceasefire after shooting in Karabakh

Spokesperson: Armenia has repeatedly appealed to Russia amid section shot by Azerbaijan

Mane Gevorgyan: Attack of Azerbaijani troops in Artsakh should be awarded reaction of Russian peacekeepers

Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Karabakh

Russia to send about 1200 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan resumes offensive actions in Artsakh

People protest demanding Armenia PM resignation

Armenia ex-nature protection minister detained

PM, his press secretary do not comment on reports about $5 billion in bribe

Armenia defense minister leaves for Russian Federation on working visit

Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of document on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenian man dies after being run over by car, driver flees the scene

50-year-old man beats and strangles mother to death in Armenian village

Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Ural cars with Azerbaijani license plates were escorted by Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers

Armen Sarkissian meets with Vazgen Manukyan

Greek City Times: Armenia to receive humanitarian aid from Greece

Head of Armenia's Geghamavan and staff of village council demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

National Security Service conducting search in territorial office of Republican Party of Armenia

Advisor to Karabakh ex-President: Necessary arrangements needed for defense on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Primate of Artsakh Diocese

Armenia Deputy FM participates in session of Council of CIS Foreign Ministers

Armenia National Security Service conducting search in apartment of ex-nature protection minister

Plaque commemorating deceased Russian pilots unveiled in Armenia's Yeraskh

Rocket attacks in Kabul kill at least one

Armenian Police Major, veteran of second Artsakh war resigns

Armenia Ombudsman having meetings with residents of Syunik Province's Aravus village (PHOTOS)

Artsakh Defense Army announces names of 26 servicemen who fell in battles for homeland defense

Lavrov clarifies why Iran's plan for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was not in focus

Artak Tovmasyan: Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents' bravado during military parade in Baku is illogical

Armenian Azerologist states three questions that people of Armenia should ask themselves

Karabakh ex-MP Ruslan Israelyan confirms that he had talk with Arayik Haroutyunyan

Bright Armenia opposition party leader issues statement

Requiem Service for Armenian Major General to be held at church in Yerevan district

Azerbaijan attempts to attack in direction of southern position of Artsakh Defense Army, 3 reservists wounded

Legendary Armenian army commander Nerses Yeghoyan dies

Armenia confirms 995 new coronavirus cases, 17 die from COVID-19

Monument expert Samvel Karapetyan's brother Vahram dies in Artsakh war

IMF to allocate about $37,000,000 to Armenia under Stand-By Arrangement

Armenian newspaper: Adjustments at Sotk gold mine aren't in Armenia's favor

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh equip observation posts with fortification structures

Armenian newspaper: Ara Aivazian's first working visit to Moscow didn't go smoothly

Armenian newspaper: Pashinyan has decided to change National Security Service director again

Iran's ex-Ambassador to Azerbaijan advises Baku to dodge Ankara

Homeland Salvation Movement: Protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation will continue

Armenia Police: 101 citizens apprehended during today's protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

NEWS.am daily digest, 11.12.2020

Armenia MoD: New line of defensive fortifications being formed

Armenia defense minister visits Central Clinical Military Hospital, grants awards to soldiers

Human Rights Watch on Azerbaijan's unlawful strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Kazimirov: Baku had initially expressed willingness to sign ceasefire agreement with Nagorno-Karabakh

Mikayel Minasyan's sensational disclosure: Nikol Pashinyan was offered $5 bln for 7 regions of Artsakh in Dubai

Zatulin: Parade in Baku is attempt to humiliate not only Armenia and Armenians, but also Russia

Zatulin: People of Artsakh have right to self-determination, Baku's violation of status-quo is bad example

Armenia Ombudsman-led delegation's visit to Syunik Province's borderline villages begins (PHOTOS)

BBC: The Syrian mercenaries used as 'cannon fodder' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Young citizens holding candlelight ceremony commemorating soldiers martyred during Artsakh war

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Bodies of 20 killed soldiers found in Jabrayil

Armenia health ministry conducts forensic medicine expert examinations of 2,996 bodies of servicemen

Parliament deputy speaker meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, discusses safe return of captives

Armenia Police Major resigns, says he has honor

Armenia Deputy PM, China Ambassador discuss operation of Shansi-Nairit Armenian-Chinese joint venture

Attorney: Criminal case to be initiated regarding border crossing ban on Armenia ex-deputy PM

Participants of demonstration applaud Armenian police officers protecting government building

Armenia revises first social support program for Artsakh-Armenians

2 Yerevan citizens transferred from France Square to hospital

Dollar exchange rate in Armenia exceeds AMD 520

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation shut down Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan apprehended, continued to chant "Nikol Traitor"

Police push and shove a young girl during protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Police try to apprehend Armenian political party member, use force against him

Armenia parliament speaker meets with Armen Sarkissian

Yerevan demonstrator feels bad and lies on asphalt at France Square

Police apprehend a few citizens who shut down Yerevan-Sevan road

Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation clash with police, political party member apprehended

Ankara says EU leaders approaches are biased and illegal

COAF TV benefit with over $ 4.5 million raised for rural Armenia and displaced people from Artsakh

Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation shut down Yerevan-Sevan road

Armenia ruling party MP: Amendments already made to Electoral Code in regard to local self-government bodies

Attacker detonates bomb in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia: 6 people injured

Yerevan citizens holding "March for Dignity" with demand for PM's resignation (LIVE)

Edmon Marukyan: Bright Armenia Party is drafting resolution on recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh's independence

Georgian government resigns

Iranian navy to stand firm against US forces in region waters

Armenian opposition MP: Government not legitimate enough to hold snap elections

Iran and Turkey highlight need to strengthen security cooperation

Belarus president: Armenian people will go through difficult situation with honor

Head of Armenia's Ujan village and council's staff demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Armenian opposition party leader: Talks about peace in region premature after statements made in Baku

Zarif outraged by Erdogan's statement

Criminal case initiated against Azerbaijani citizen who illegally crossed Armenia border

Civil disobedience in Yerevan: People still demanding Armenia PM's resignation

Criminal case initiated against Armenian PM Pashinyan

Karabakh President receives head of Russian emergency situations ministry's operational group

Bright Armenia Party MP: No invitation to political consultation over snap elections from authorities

Prosperous Armenia Party: There is no alternative to Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Artsakh destroying ammunition found in 2 villages

1,077 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day