News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 12
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
OSCE MG Co-Chairs ready to look for options for resolving Karabakh conflict taking into account will of parties
OSCE MG Co-Chairs ready to look for options for resolving Karabakh conflict taking into account will of parties
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are ready to look for options for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, taking into account the will of the parties, the French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The mediators will try to find an option settlement in accordance with the will of the parties, he said.

Visconti notes that the French government welcomed the ceasefire in Karabakh which ended the massacre.

Aliyev received on Saturday the French and American co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. The reception was also attended by Russian Ambassador and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Ombudsman meets Canadian parliamentarians
The Ombudsman presented to the parliamentarians...
 Russian peacekeepers demand compliance with ceasefire after shooting in Karabakh
According to the statement...
 Spokesperson: Armenia has repeatedly appealed to Russia amid section shot by Azerbaijan
Spokesperson of Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook...
 Mane Gevorgyan: Attack of Azerbaijani troops in Artsakh should be awarded reaction of Russian peacekeepers
“From early in the morning...
 Russian defense ministry reports on first case of violation of ceasefire in Karabakh
The Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces continues...
 Russia to send about 1200 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh
The Russian Emergencies Ministry will send 54 wagons...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos