OSCE MG Co-Chairs ready to look for options for resolving Karabakh conflict taking into account will of parties

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are ready to look for options for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, taking into account the will of the parties, the French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The mediators will try to find an option settlement in accordance with the will of the parties, he said.
Visconti notes that the French government welcomed the ceasefire in Karabakh which ended the massacre.
Aliyev received on Saturday the French and American co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. The reception was also attended by Russian Ambassador and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.