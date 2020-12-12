Cavusoglu tells Zarif Erdogan did not know about sensitivity of poem he quoted

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not know about the sensitivity of the poem he quoted at the military parade in Baku, Mehr reports.
His remarks came during a telephone talk with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Noting the close and friendly relations between the two countries, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Turkish president respects the territorial integrity and state sovereignty of Iran, the message says.
In turn, Zarif noted the importance of friendly relations between Iran and Turkey and expressed hope that both sides will expand bilateral ties in the future.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier summoned the Iranian ambassador to Ankara.
According to him, Ankara's reaction to Tehran's unfounded accusations against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was conveyed to the Iranian diplomat.
Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish Ambassador to Tehran in connection with the statement by the President of Turkey in Baku. He was told that the era of territorial claims and militant imperial expansion is over for many years.
On Thursday, Erdogan, speaking in Baku at a military parade dedicated to the end of hostilities in Karabakh, recited lines from a poem that mentioned the Aras River. It was about the fact that the river was divided by force between the countries.