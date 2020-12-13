News
Clashes between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump in Washington
Clashes between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump in Washington
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Conservative groups claiming fraud in the presidential election held protests in the United States on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Some of these protests have turned into violent clashes between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump.

Organizers of the protest and church organizations called for the processions.

However, on Saturday night in Washington, these actions resulted in clashes between protesters from Trump’s supporters and his opponents from Antifa.

Protests were also held in the cities of Atlanta, Georgia and Mobile, Alabama.

The media also reported on the shooting in Olympia, Washington, between supporters and opponents of Trump, that left one person injured.
