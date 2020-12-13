News
Russian peacekeepers clear about 12 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh per day
Russian peacekeepers clear about 12 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh per day
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian peacekeepers continue to work on engineering reconnaissance and mine clearance in the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian peacekeepers carried out engineering reconnaissance and demining of the area around the Stepanakert airport, private houses, household plots, as well as around the power line poles, ensuring the safety of the work of the recovery team to repair the energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the hostilities, the Russian defense ministry reported

During the day, about 12 hectares of territory were cleared, 130 buildings were examined, 172 explosive objects were discovered and removed for destruction.

In total, engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 150 hectares of terrain, about 32 km of roads, discovered and neutralized 4,760 explosive objects, the message says.

Detected explosive objects, abandoned or non-exploded ammunition are taken to a specially equipped landfill and destroyed.  Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on site with the necessary security measures in place.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
