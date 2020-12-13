Blast and shooting in Kabul: at least 3 people killed, prosecutor among victims

At least three people were killed in two separate incidents: a bomb explosion and a shooting in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the Associated Press reported.
An explosion caused by a car filled with explosives in the north of the Afghan capital killed two people and injured two more, said spokesman for Kabul police chief.
He also noted that an Afghan government prosecutor had been shot dead in the east of Kabul. The incident took place while the prosecutor was driving to work.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.