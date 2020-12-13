News
Yerevan.Today: Nikol Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council
Yerevan.Today: Nikol Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

After the alarm announced the day before, Prime Minister Pashinyan still has desperate moods, Yerevan.Today reported.

According to it, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called an emergency meeting of the Security Council at 4pm.

Last night there were rumors that Nikol Pashinyan was drunk and after the enemy attacked villages in Artsakh, he was not even able to hold a Security Council meeting and adequate discussion. However, issues remain on the security agenda. Sources in the authorities did not say anything about the agenda of the meeting, however, taking into account the tension on the border in the last two days, the grave incident of the occupation by the enemy of two more villages in the Hadrut region, it is assumed that today the Security Council's agenda is exclusively a security issue, although it is possible that it may  to discuss the transfer of power.

The heads of all parliamentary factions were also invited to the meeting.  By the way, the Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan left for Moscow yesterday. This morning, the Russian press learned that the commander of the peacekeeping forces in Artsakh, Rustam Muradov, was also urgently summoned to Moscow, the website notes.
