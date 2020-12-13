Citizens block road leading to Zvartnots airport: they demand the PM’s resignation

The citizens blocked the road leading to the Zvartnots airport: they demand the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
“We will continue until the traitor leaves, so that a new person comes who can negotiate, so that it will be possible to change something. For these 2.5 years everything was a lie and fake, the deceiver Nikol must leave,” said one of the protesters.
In recent days, many peaceful actions of disobedience have taken place demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.