Citizens block road leading to Zvartnots airport: they demand the PM’s resignation
Citizens block road leading to Zvartnots airport: they demand the PM’s resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The citizens blocked the road leading to the Zvartnots airport: they demand the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“We will continue until the traitor leaves, so that a new person comes who can negotiate, so that it will be possible to change something.  For these 2.5 years everything was a lie and fake, the deceiver Nikol must leave,” said one of the protesters.

In recent days, many peaceful actions of disobedience have taken place demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
