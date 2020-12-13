News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 13
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian MFA changes its statement on Azerbaijani violation of ceasefire
Armenian MFA changes its statement on Azerbaijani violation of ceasefire
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After the heated discussions in the media, the Armenian Foreign Ministry revised its statement on Azerbaijan's violation of the ceasefire.

The MFA has earlier issued a statement amid the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan in the Hadrut region of Artsakh.

In particular, the statement of the ministry notes that the Azerbaijani forces continued their provocative actions today in the direction of the settlements in the Hadrut region.

After that, Edik Baghdasaryan, editor-in-chief of the Hetk newspaper, corrected the Armenian Foreign Ministry by writing on Facebook that the mentioned villages are located in the Sushi region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
4 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in Baku amid attacks on Artsakh
Four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed...
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijani forces continued provocations in Artsakh
On December 11, around 8:40p.m, the special forces of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack...
 Armenian defense ministry: Talks are underway in Hadrut
As a result of the fighting, which lasted several hours, the enemy...
 Russian peacekeepers clear about 12 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh per day
During the day, about 12 hectares of territory were cleared...
 OSCE MG Co-Chairs ready to look for options for resolving Karabakh conflict taking into account will of parties
The mediators will try to find an option settlement in accordance...
 Artsakh Ombudsman meets Canadian parliamentarians
The Ombudsman presented to the parliamentarians...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos