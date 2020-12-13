Armenian MFA changes its statement on Azerbaijani violation of ceasefire

After the heated discussions in the media, the Armenian Foreign Ministry revised its statement on Azerbaijan's violation of the ceasefire.
The MFA has earlier issued a statement amid the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan in the Hadrut region of Artsakh.
In particular, the statement of the ministry notes that the Azerbaijani forces continued their provocative actions today in the direction of the settlements in the Hadrut region.
After that, Edik Baghdasaryan, editor-in-chief of the Hetk newspaper, corrected the Armenian Foreign Ministry by writing on Facebook that the mentioned villages are located in the Sushi region.