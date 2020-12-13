Canadian journalist: Russia will begin process of granting Russian citizenship to Karabakh residents

Independent Canadian journalist Neil Hauer said, citing his own sources in the government of Nagorno-Karabakh, that Russia will begin the process of granting Russian citizenship to Karabakh residents.
“NK government sources say that Russia will begin the process of granting Russian citizenship to Karabakh residents in the next 1-2 weeks. Rumour was already going around, but now officials (speaking anonymously) are saying it. No further details yet," he tweeted.
Hauer is an expert on the Middle East and the Caucasus and works with major media outlets such as CNN, Guardian, Al Jazeera.
