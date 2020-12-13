PM post candidate: We call on Armenia, Artsakh armed forces to take necessary decisions with Russian peacekeepers

The single candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia from the Homeland Salvation Movement Vazgen Manukyan has issued a statement.
"We call on the leadership of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh to make the necessary decisions in cooperation with the Russian peacekeepers," he said.
"We highly appreciate the implementation of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, but the peacekeeping troops of no country can single-handedly provide full protection and security of borders and the population without local armed forces. This is evidenced by the developments in Artsakh yesterday, which cause deep concern."
"The suspicious indifference of the current political power of Armenia, and in some cases deliberate behavior, does not allow the Armenian armed forces to fulfill their duty to the Motherland."
"We also expect from the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group that they will make active efforts and fulfill their mission."