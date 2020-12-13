Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh speaks on situation in Hadrut region

The situation near the two villages in the Hadrut region of Karabakh, where the ceasefire was violated on December 11, is back to normal, said the commander of the Russian military contingent of peacekeeping forces in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.
According to him, the violation of the ceasefire was suppressed by the actions of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, RIA Novosti reported.
Russian peacekeepers are constantly monitoring the situation and maintain interaction with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, he added.