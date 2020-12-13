News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 13
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh speaks on situation in Hadrut region
Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh speaks on situation in Hadrut region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The situation near the two villages in the Hadrut region of Karabakh, where the ceasefire was violated on December 11, is back to normal, said the commander of the Russian military contingent of peacekeeping forces in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

According to him, the violation of the ceasefire was suppressed by the actions of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, RIA Novosti reported.

Russian peacekeepers are constantly monitoring the situation and maintain interaction with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos