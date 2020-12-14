Georgia high court rejects latest Trump appeal on presidential election

US President Donald Trump has lost his latest legal challenge seeking to overturn Georgia’s election results, with the state Supreme Court’s rejection of a case from Trump’s campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, The Associated Press reported.
The suit was initially filed on December 4, then rejected by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was improperly completed and it lacked the appropriate filing fees.
The case was subsequently appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, asking justices to consider the case before Monday’s meeting of the Electoral College. In a brief order, justices wrote that “petitioners have not shown that this is one of those extremely rare cases that would invoke our original jurisdiction.”
It is the latest legal setback in the incumbent president’s efforts to overturn the election results.