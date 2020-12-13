Artsakh parliament's all factions strongly condemn gross violation of Nagorno-Karabakh statement

All the factions of the Artsakh parliament strongly condemn the gross violation of the provisions of the trilateral statement and call on the three parties that signed the statement to take action to quickly resolve the situation, the factions said in a statement.
In the case of non-restoration of their previous positions, the authorities of Artsakh will be obliged to organize all possible means to organize the defense of the people, the statement added.
According to the statement, there is an extremely serious need to continue efforts for a comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the main point of which should be considered the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh for ensuring the inalienable right of people to live in this territory.
The factions also condemn the steps taken by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan aimed at questioning the effectiveness of the actions of the Russian peacekeeping forces, and call on the leaders of the mission to give a targeted assessment of this incident and fully ensure all conditions emanating from the first paragraph of the statement.