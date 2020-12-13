Over 800 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in a day

Russian peacekeepers have escorted buses with refugees who are returning to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of Armenia, the Russian defense ministry reported.
A total of 825 people have been delivered from Yerevan to Stepanakert by buses in a day. The buses were escorted by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police.
Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire at twenty-three observation posts.
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance, and restore civilian infrastructure.
More than 38,300 refugees have already returned to Nagorno-Karabakh to their places of permanent residence.