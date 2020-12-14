Governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Azerbaijanis announced from their trench with loudspeaker to “Go back to your positions”

There were no shots fired by the adversary in the direction of the Armenian territory and military positions. In a conversation with Sputnik Armenia, the governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province, Melikset Poghosyan, said this commenting on the Internet reports about the situation on the border of Agarak community Kapan city.
Also, he dismissed the reports about an Azerbaijani attack on Kapan airport and Agarak village. "The Turks [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] simply announced from their trench—with a loudspeaker—that 'Go back to your positions,'" the provincial governor said.
Poghosyan added that combat "number 1" readiness has been announced and intensified control is carried out in the province
To note, reports were spread on the Internet that a shootout had taken place in the direction of Agarak village of Syunik Province, and that the adversary had given the Armenian side 10 hours to leave its defensive positions.
It was also noted that the Azerbaijani armed forces had attacked in the direction of Agarak village and Kapan defensive positions, where the road leading to Kapan airport passes, too.
According to Melikset Poghosyan, Zangelan and Kubatlu regions’ part which is still under the control of Armenian forces is 20-25 km away from the Syunik provincial border.