Ombudsman: Armenia state borders cannot be demarcated, delineated on basis of Google Map, Google GPS

The state borders of Armenia cannot be demarcated or delineated on the basis of Google Map or Google GPS. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote this on Facebook.
"It is incomprehensible which version of Google Map is adopted as basis when Google itself states that there are many versions of online maps of the world. Or have we figured out what algorithmic systems or what positioning mechanism underlies a particular version of an online map?
The researches and observations of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia in the border settlements confirm that this approach seriously endangers the constitutional rights of life, physical and mental immunity, and property of the residents of directly border settlements.
It is about the protection of the borders of our state, the physical security and safety of our people and each person.
In case of demarcations or delineations, professional approaches, results of scientific research, detailed on-site work, proper legal bases, etc. are needed.
This issue should be among the exclusive priorities of our country, in the center of everyone's primary attention," Tatoyan added.