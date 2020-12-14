News
News
Central Bank: IMF provides $36.7mn budget loan to Armenia
Central Bank: IMF provides $36.7mn budget loan to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the results of the third phase of the evaluation of the three-year joint program with Armenia, as a result of which 25,714 million SDRs (about USD 36.7 million) of budget funds have become available for Armenia, the Central Bank of Armenia reported.

Under the joint program, a total of 231,657 million SDRs (approximately USD 315 million) were loaned to Armenia.

According to the IMF, monetary policy has been expansionary as needed, assisting the economy, and maintaining the liquidity of the banking system, while inflation has remained low in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
