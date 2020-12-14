News
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia from Greece (PHOTOS)
Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia from Greece (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

At the initiative of a number of organizations of the Armenian community in Greece, humanitarian aid was sent to Armenia on December 12 to provide assistance to the victims of the recent war unleashed by the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The plane arrived in Armenia accompanied by George Larissis, Director General of International Development Cooperation-Hellenic Aid of the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
