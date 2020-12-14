News
Olivier Faure: We will work at all costs for recognition of Artsakh's independence
Olivier Faure: We will work at all costs for recognition of Artsakh's independence
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A delegation from the French Socialist Party (PS) headed by the party leader Olivier Faure visited Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to the public relations office ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Party, the delegation visited the ARF office in Stepanakert and had a meeting with ARF Bureau Representative Hagop Der Khatchadourian.

On behalf of his delegation, Faure stressed that his party is committed to working at all costs to ensure that the French government spares no effort to improve the security of the people of Artsakh, as well as to achieve the international recognition of Artsakh's independence.

Also, the members of the French PS delegation condemned the violence against the civilian population of Artsakh during the recent war, and which caused heavy human losses.
This text available in   Հայերեն
